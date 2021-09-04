Umude signs with Razorbacks

Umude played four seasons with the Coyotes, was tabbed first team All-Summit League twice (2021 and 2019) and earned second team all-league honors in 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Stanley Umude, a three-time All-Summit League selection who scored over 1,500 career points at South Dakota, will join the Arkansas men’s basketball program next season, head coach Eric Musselman announced.

Umude (pronounced UH-Moo-day) played four seasons with the Coyotes, was tabbed first team All-Summit League twice (2021 and 2019) and earned second team all-league honors in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Stanley to the Razorback family,” Musselman said. “He brings great versatility and was extremely well-coached at South Dakota by Todd Lee. He has a lot of experience and has a winning background. We feel the addition of Stanley and Au’Diese (Toney) on the wings will give us the ability to play position-less basketball.”

This past year, Umude ranked ninth in the nation in scoring (21.6 points), 32nd in free throws made (115) and 38th in defensive rebounds (6.48 average).

He scored 1,520 points in his career to rank 11th on the Coyotes’ all-time list while pulling down 549 rebounds (24th in USD history) with 183 assists, 91 blocked shots (8th in USD history) and 55 steals. He had a career field goal percentage of .470, including .342 from 3-point range, and he shot .748 from the free throw line. Umude recorded 13 career double-doubles, including five in each of the last two years.

For his career (101 games with 75 starts), Umude scored in double figures 71 times, led his team in scoring 40 times, led his team in rebounding 36 times, scored at least 20 points 31 times (including five 30-point games and one 40-point game) and pulled down double-digit rebounds 14 times.­­

2020-21 (Senior at South Dakota):

Tabbed first team All-Summit League … Voted NABC second team All-District 12 … Led the Coyotes in scoring, ranked ninth in the NCAA and was second in the Summit League with 21.6 points per game while averaging 20.9 points in league play … Raked 32nd in the NCAA (2nd in the Summit League) free throws made (115) and 38th nationally (third in the conference) in defensive rebounds (6.48 average) … In the Summit League, ranked third in double-doubles (5), eighth in field goal percentage (.471), second in free throw attempts (144), eighth in free throw percentage (.799) and fifth in rebounds (7.0) … Scored a career-high 41 points, making 17 field goals in the process, versus South Dakota State … The 41 points tied for the fourth-best, single-game production in the nation for the season while his 17 field goals made were the most in NCAA Division I … Recorded 20-plus points 14 times and 30-plus points five times … Was one of three players in the nation to score 37 or more points twice … A two-time Summit League Player of the Week … The Summit League December Athlete of the Month … Recorded games of 24 and 23 in USD's two games at the conference tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., to earn a spot on the Summit League All-Tournament team.

2019-20 (Junior at South Dakota):

Earned second team All-Summit League … Started in all 32 games on the season … Second on the team with 16.7 points per game, a mark that increased to 17.1 points during conference play … Grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game which ranked second on the team … Swatted a team-high 1.3 blocks per game to rank second in the Summit League while is total of 43 ranks ninth-best on the USD single-season list … Ranked in the Summit League top 10 in scoring (9th, 16.7 ppg), free throws made (6th, 117), field goal percentage (.9th, .459), double-doubles (5th, 5) and defensive rebounds (5th, 5.84 avg.) … Scored a season-high 28 points against Western Illinois (Feb. 12) … Attempted a single-game record 20 free-throws and made 14 against Oral Roberts (Feb. 15) … Recorded 27 double-digit scoring games … Scored 20 or more points on nine occasions, which was second on the team … Grabbed 10 or more rebounds five different times, leading USD … Notched five double-doubles on the season, leading USD … Led USD in scoring 13 times … Recorded 43 blocks on the season, which ranked ninth in a single-season in program history … Voted preseason Summit League Player of the Year.

2018-19 (Sophomore at South Dakota):

Voted first team All-Summit League … Earned Summit League Player of the Week on Jan. 14 … Had the top freshman-to-sophomore year point-per-game increase in the nation at 13.3 points per game … Had the nation’s largest point-per-game increase for players who played for same Division I team in back-to-back seasons … Played in all 30 games making 18 starts … Averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game … Points per game average increased to 17.1 in conference games, ranking sixth in the league … Grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, ranking second on squad … Ranked second in Summit League (1.23 avg.) and fourth in total rejections (37) … Led the team and was ninth in the league in field goal percentage (.491) … Scored a season-high 32 points at Purdue Fort Wayne (Jan. 30) … Became just the third Coyote in six seasons to tally 30-plus points … Grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds at North Dakota State (Dec. 29) … Tallied three double-doubles on the season, leading USD … Had 10 or more rebounds on four occasions … Scored 20 or more points in eight games … Tallied double digits in 19 games … Led USD in scoring in 13 games.

2017-18 (Freshman at South Dakota):

Saw action in 14 games as a true freshman … One of two true freshmen to see action … Averaged 3.4 minutes and 1.1 points per game … Played a season-high 13 minutes against Northland College (12/21) … Scored a season-best nine points and grabbed a season-best three rebounds against Peru State (2/11) … Saw action in all three Summit League Tournament games.

High School:

Averaged 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 assists per game as a senior … Earned 28-6A All-District honors as a sophomore and senior … Averaged 24 points per game before sustaining an injury during junior season.

