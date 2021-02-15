Report: UCF finalizing deal to hire Gus Malzahn as next head football coach

First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Malzahn is expected to accept the offer extended by UCF Sunday, and an announcement could come as early as Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla — Gus Malzahn reportedly has a new head coaching gig.

First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and confirmed by ESPN, Malzahn will become the next head football coach at UCF. An official announcement is expected as early as Monday.

Sources: UCF is close to finalizing a deal to make Gus Malzahn the next football coach. An announcement is expected as soon as today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

Breaking: Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will be UCF's next head football coach, first reported by Yahoo! Sports and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6rKEejLZPG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) February 15, 2021

The Orlando Sentinel reported Sunday that the Golden Knights had extended the offer to the former Auburn head coach.

Malzahn spent the eight previous years at Auburn where he compiled an overall record of 68-35, but the Tigers could never replicate the success they had during his first season in 2013 when they went 12-2 en route to the 2014 BCS National Championship game, ultimately losing to Bobby Bowden and Florida State.

Despite his success on the Plains, Malzahn was fired on December 13, 2020 following a disappointing regular season in which the Tigers went just 6-4, the fewest wins during the Malzahn era.

In Orlando, Malzahn will be reunited with former Arkansas State athletic director, Terry Mohajir, who left the Red Wolves to take over the same position at UCF.