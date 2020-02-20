UAFS guard Brian Halums named national player of the week

Senior guard Brian Halums has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Men's Division II National Player of the Week for the week of games between Feb. 11-16, 2020.



The Hollandale, Miss. native claimed his first Division II National Player of the Week honor of the season after averaging 41.5 points and 9.5 rebounds as UAFS split a pair of Lone Star Conference games last week. Halums led the Lions to a dramatic 83-82 win over Angelo State with a 45-point effort, and he also scored 38 points with 12 rebounds in a narrow 69-67 defeat to Lubbock Christian.



His 45-point effort against Angelo State was the highest single-game output in the Lone Star Conference this season and was the sixth-highest single-game mark in Division II this season. In the final minute against Angelo State, Halums led UAFS back from an 82-77 deficit, recording an assist on a three-pointer that cut the lead to two, followed by a block, a steal, and the game-winning three-pointer on the Lions' final offensive possession.



For the week, Halums shot 53 percent (30-for-57) from the field, including 47 percent (9-for-19) on three-pointers, adding 14-of-15 free throws (93 percent). He averaged 41.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 2.0 steals to lead the Lions, who are now 11-13 overall and 7-11 in LSC play this year.



Halums, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, has eight 30-point games this year, including a trio of 40-point performances. He ranks second in Division II in scoring, averaging 28.0 points per game, and he's averaging 31.7 points over his past 12 games.



Halums is the second player from the Lone Star Conference to earn USBWA Men's Division II National Player of the Week honors this season.