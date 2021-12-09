UA-Little Rock to move to Ohio Valley Conference

The UA-Little Rock Board of Trustees approved the chancellor’s request to pursue a move to the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Arkansas-Little Rock Board of Trustees has approved the chancellor’s request to pursue a move to the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chancellor Christina Drale intends the school to join the conference on July 1.

Arkansas-Little Rock is a member of the Sun Belt Conference for all sports except wrestling (PAC-12). The Ohio Valley currently has 10 members, but next year Belmont will join the Missouri Valley Conference and Austin Peay will join the ASUN Conference.

This is the latest in a flurry of moves by schools since Oklahoma and Texas agreed to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference and Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston agreed to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12. The Big 12 also added BYU.

The American has added Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio from Conference USA.