University of the Ozarks to build $6.2 million sports complex

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — As part of the University of the Ozarks effort to upgrade all its varsity and intramural athletic facilities, the university has announced a $6.2 million project for a new softball and baseball complex.

Expected to be finished by early 2024, the complex would be ready for use in time for regular season play.

The news comes only days after the university announced its move to the NCAA Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic conference starting their membership at the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“Student-athletes are an integral part of not only our campus community, but of the overall college experience at Ozarks,” said Ozarks President Richard Dunsworth, J.D.

The complex will be named after Thomas D. Wilson and his wife who helped fund the project. The baseball field will continue to be named after long-time Ozarks baseball coach, Lonnie R. Qualls.

"The Wilson's amazing support, along with that of many others is a caring affirmation of what these young women and men mean to the University,” said Dunsworth.

