Treylon Burks added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

The sophomore is tied for fifth nationally and one of only three Power 5 receivers to register five 90+ yard receiving games this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas sophomore WR Treylon Burks has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced Monday. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position.

Playing in seven games this season, Burks has totaled a team-leading 39 receptions for 598 yards (15.3 ypc) and six touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the SEC and 25th nationally in touchdown catches while ranking fifth in the league in receiving yards, receiving yards per game (85.4) and ninth averaging 5.6 receptions per game. The sophomore is tied for fifth nationally and one of only three Power 5 receivers to register five 90+ yard receiving games this year.

He eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards against LSU in his 18th career game, tying Boo Williams (1999-00) as the fastest Hog receiver to 1,000 yards since 1997. The wide receiver made a TD grab in three straight games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee, becoming the first Hog receiver to grab a TD in three consecutive games since Jonathan Nance in 2017 (Texas A&M, New Mexico State, South Carolina).

At No. 8 Texas A&M, he recorded his first career two touchdown game with scoring snags in the first quarter on a six-yard catch and a 16-yard grab in the fourth quarter. Against Ole Miss, Burks had 137 receiving yards and 46 rushing yards, becoming the third FBS player this season to eclipse 100 receiving yards and 40 rushing yards in the same game.

The award is named in honor of Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, and was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978 and, was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.