Subiaco making switch to 8-man football

Trojans leaving 4A-4 conference to tackle new challenge

SUBIACO, Ark. — Subiaco Academy has long been a member of larger classifications due to bylines and guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Activities Association but the Trojans are going to take a new approach in the fall of 2020.

Instead of playing up two classifications as a member of the 4A-4, the all boys school will compete in 8-man football for at least the next two seasons.

Trojans coach Mike Berry has been with the school since 2002 and told 5NEWS that the school can no longer compete with such huge roster differences on Friday night. Subiaco, according to Berry, suited up approximately 25 players last season while teams in their conference routinely have more than 60 players.