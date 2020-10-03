State championship games to air statewide on PBS Arkansas

All 12 title games will be broadcast live from Hot Springs

CONWAY, Ark. — PBS Arkansas Release

Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2020 1A-6A high school basketball state finals live from the Hot Springs Convention Center Bank OZK Arena beginning Thursday, March 12, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association. Games will be available to watch online at myarkansaspbs.org/sports after broadcast.

For anyone who can’t make it to the games, AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.

The broadcast team will be comprised of Scott Inman, 5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford, 103.7 The Buzz's Wess Moore and 103.7 The Buzz's RJ Hawk.

The Arkansas high school basketball state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:

1A girls, Viola vs. Kirby, Thursday, March 12, at 11:45 a.m.

1A boys, Izard County vs. Nevada, March 12, at 1:25 p.m.

2A girls, Quitman vs. Melbourne, Thursday, March 12, at 5:57 p.m.

2A boys, England vs. Earle, Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m.

3A girls, Valley Springs vs. Mountain View, Friday, March 13, at 11:45 a.m.

3A boys, Osceola vs. Rivercrest, Friday, March 13, at 1:25 p.m.

4A girls, Star City vs. Farmington, Friday, March 13, at 5:57 p.m.

4A boys, Magnolia vs. Mills University Studies, Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

5A girls, Greenwood vs. Nettleton, Saturday, March 14, at 11:15 a.m.

5A boys, Jacksonville vs. West Memphis, Saturday, March 14, at 12:55 p.m.

6A girls, Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, Saturday, March 14, at 5:57 p.m.

6A boys, Conway vs. Little Rock Central, Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Game times are subject to change in the event of overtime.

New for this year’s state championship games is the Engage Arkansas PBS app, currently available through the Apple App Store. The app lets fans stay connected to the latest videos, photos and conversations at the state high school basketball finals, including live, in-game stats.

In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at myarkansaspbs.org/sports, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be viewable at youtube.com/arkansaspbssports and through the Engage Arkansas PBS app on mobile or streaming devices.

Special content produced for the state finals can be found at myarkansaspbs.org/sports. Featured videos highlight the students, traditions and excitement that make Arkansas schools unique, including outstanding student athletes, mascots, bands, cheerleaders and more.

The Arkansas PBS Foundation has launched the AR PBS Sports Booster Club to support annual high school sports programming. Two levels of membership are available: Rookie, $35, for first year members, and All-Star, $60, which includes a one-year subscription to Arkansas PBS Passport on-demand streaming video. Additional information is available at myarkansaspbs.org/sports.

The Arkansas high school basketball state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas and at 1037thebuzz.com/basketball.

AR PBS Sports, the new home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas PBS will broadcast high school championship activities for football, basketball, baseball and softball for classifications 1A-7A. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AR PBS Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and potential scholarships.

Some weekend programming will be preempted during the broadcast of state championship games. An up-to-date schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at myarkansaspbs.org/schedule.

The Arkansas Activities Association is the statewide governing body for athletics and activities in Arkansas. The AAA's mission is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of our state and nation.