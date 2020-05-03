The Arkansas State Basketball Tournament brings thousands of people to Farmington as 24 teams from across the state play in the 4A tournament.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — For the first time, a 4A school district in northwest Arkansas is hosting the playoffs for the Arkansas State Basketball Tournament.

At the Farmington High School basketball arena, 24 teams from all around the state will be playing in the state tournament that goes on until Saturday (March 7).

The school district estimates hosting these games will bring in around 9,000 people to Farmington from now through the weekend.

“Anytime you host something of this magnitude, not only is it a school project, it’s a community project and it brings people into our town…it can’t hurt,” said Farmington boy's basketball coach Beau Thompson.

Thompson says their basketball arena where the teams will be playing throughout the week is just five years old. He says they are really excited to be hosting.

This is the first time anyone in their 4A classification has ever hosted a state tournament.

“We really just want to showcase everything we do as a school and a community and have people all across the state come out to Farmington because most of them when they get off the interstate, they don’t know there is anything this direction besides Razorback Stadium,” Thompson said.

Thompson says once they got word, they would be hosting they started going around to local businesses to make sure they were prepared for this week and hopefully a lot more customers.

“We went ahead and ordered up on a lot of our inventory just to make sure we are good,” said Aaron Hill, owner of Simple Simon's Pizza.

Hill says they even hired more employees.

“We were growing anyway and now this just gives us reason to bring more because ultimately we want to make sure we take care of the customers that come in and then help give Farmington a good name, so when people come in to visit the community is here to support them no matter where they are from,” Hill said.

Farmington says they have also worked with hotels to offer discounts to teams and fans throughout the weekend.