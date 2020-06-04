State basketball finals officially canceled; both finalists crowned champions

Farmington, Greenwood, Bentonville and Fayetteville girls all reached title games.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was supposed to be an opportunity to have the greatest feeling an athlete or coach can have but now the what-ifs will remain for Arkansas high school teams that reached the state championship.

All teams in 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A who reached the basketball finals have been named champions by the Arkansas Activities Association and the games that were yet to be played have been canceled.

Farmington (4A), Greenwood (5A), Bentonville (6A) and Fayetteville (6A) were set to play for their respective championships in Hot Springs but the games were postponed after the completion of the 1A and 2A games.

"It is with great disappointment that we announce the decision to cancel the remaining state basketball championship games," AAA executive director Lance Taylor said in a release. "We certainly sympathize with these students, coaches, and fans who are being impacted but the health and safety of the students we serve is our top priority."