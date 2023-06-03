Springdale falls to Jonesboro in 6A boys' basketball state title game

Bulldogs finish as state runner-up for third time in program history.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale boys' basketball team fell to Jonesboro 48-43 in Friday's 6A boys' basketball state championship game in Hot Springs.

It was a close contest throughout, with Jonesboro leading by three points at the half and by four points after the third quarter.

Courtland Muldrew led Springdale with 12 points while Isaiah Sealy had 10 points for the Bulldogs. Springdale finishes as state runner up for the third time in program history.

