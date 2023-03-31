Spiro native leads North Texas to NIT title

Tylor Perry was named tournament MVP after scoring 20 points in title game.

SPIRIT RIVER, AB — Spiro native Tylor Perry scored 20 points for North Texas on Thursday night to lead the Mean Green to victory in the NIT title game.

Perry scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half to help take down UAB in Las Vegas. His steal and three pointer gave North Texas the lead with 6:22 to play and the team wouldn't look back.

Perry scored 103 points throughout the NIT and was named the tournament's MVP.

This season Perry averaged over 17 points per game and was named the Conference USA Player of the Year.

This is the second title for Perry who helped Coffeyville Community College win a NJCAA Division I national championship in 2021.

In 2018 Perry averaged 25 points per game his senior season at Spiro. He led the Bulldogs to the LeFlore County Tournament championship.

I really am the 💩, so ion pop it pic.twitter.com/tsgXo8GBi3 — TylorPerry (@TimarPerry) March 31, 2023

