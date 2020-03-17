Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots. Brady posted on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon.