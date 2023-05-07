Shiloh Christian names Tucker Barnard head football coach

Barnard spent the last five seasons as the head coach of Stillwater High School.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Wednesday the Shiloh Christian athletic department named Tucker Barnard as the sixth head coach in program history. Barnard spent the previous eight seasons as the head coach at Stillwater High School.

Barnard went 55-6 during his time at Stillwater and this past fall led the program to its first state title since 1967.

Before making the move to Oklahoma, Barnard was the defensive coordinator at Shiloh. During his first tenure with the Saints the team made five straight state championship game appearances.

Barnard replaces Jeff Conaway who left last month to take a head coaching job at First Academy in Orlando, Florida.