SEC cancels remainder of athletic events for 2019-20 seasons

All springs sports and football spring games affected by cancellations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the sports world on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the SEC was one of the few conferences left that had not canceled sporting events for the remainder of the school year.

That changed on Tuesday.

The SEC announced that all conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the school year, including spring football games.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.