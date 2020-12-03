SEC announces suspension of regular season competition

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Sports Information
Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.
This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.
The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).
Information regarding ticket refunds for Arkansas Razorback home events impacted (Friday, March 13-Monday, March 30, 2020) will be available in the coming days for season ticket holders and fans that have purchased single-game tickets. Refunds for ticketed events beyond March 30 will not be made at this time, pending determination of the status of those events. Fans can contact the Razorback Ticket Center with any questions by calling 479.575.5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.
Arkansas home events impacted by suspension of competition
Friday, March 13
Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt
Softball vs. Georgia
Gymnastics vs. Penn State
Saturday, March 14
Soccer vs. Nebraska
Softball vs. Georgia
Sunday, March 15
Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky
Softball vs. Georgia
Tuesday, March 17
Softball vs. Missouri State
Friday, March 20
Men’s Tennis vs. LSU
Baseball vs. Alabama
Saturday, March 21
Baseball vs. Alabama
Sunday, March 22
Men’s Tennis vs. Texas A&M
Baseball vs. Alabama
Friday, March 27
Women’s Tennis vs. Auburn
Softball vs. North Texas
Saturday, March 28
Softball vs. North Texas
Sunday, March 29
Women’s Tennis vs. Alabama
Women’s Tennis vs. UAPB