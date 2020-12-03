SEC announces suspension of regular season competition

Several Razorback athletic events are being impacted by the coronavirus.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Sports Information

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

The SEC reminds everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov).

Information regarding ticket refunds for Arkansas Razorback home events impacted (Friday, March 13-Monday, March 30, 2020) will be available in the coming days for season ticket holders and fans that have purchased single-game tickets. Refunds for ticketed events beyond March 30 will not be made at this time, pending determination of the status of those events. Fans can contact the Razorback Ticket Center with any questions by calling 479.575.5151 or by emailing raztk@uark.edu.

Arkansas home events impacted by suspension of competition

Friday, March 13

Women’s Tennis vs. Vanderbilt

Softball vs. Georgia

Gymnastics vs. Penn State

Saturday, March 14

Soccer vs. Nebraska

Softball vs. Georgia

Sunday, March 15

Women’s Tennis vs. Kentucky

Softball vs. Georgia

Tuesday, March 17

Softball vs. Missouri State

Friday, March 20

Men’s Tennis vs. LSU

Baseball vs. Alabama

Saturday, March 21

Baseball vs. Alabama

Sunday, March 22

Men’s Tennis vs. Texas A&M

Baseball vs. Alabama

Friday, March 27

Women’s Tennis vs. Auburn

Softball vs. North Texas

Saturday, March 28

Softball vs. North Texas