Razorbacks to host Georgia, travel to Florida to complete 2020 football schedule

SEC announced final two opponents for all teams Friday afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With 10 days remaining before the start of fall practice, the Arkansas Razorbacks finally found out who their 10 opponents will be this fall.

The SEC announced Friday afternoon that the Hogs will host Georgia while traveling to Florida, completing their 10-game conference schedule. Those two teams are expected to be among the best in the SEC East.

Earlier this month the SEC announced that all non-conference games would be canceled.

Arkansas was scheduled to kickoff their season on Sept. 5 against Nevada as well as face Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and ULM.