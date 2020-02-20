Roland's Lewis notches 700th career win, all with Rangers

Long time coach continues to pile up victories as he's 3rd among active boys coaches in Oklahoma

ROLAND, Okla. — Finding ways to win games is the hard part of coaching. But that's the one thing Roland's Eddie Lewis does well. And he does it a lot.

The Rangers coach captured his 700th career victory as his squad rallied from an 11-point second half deficit at arch rival Muldrow on Monday. Finding ways to win games is something he does all too often if you ask his opponents.

"You knew you had better be at your best to really have a chance to stay in the game," former Muldrow coach Randy Martin said. "Most of the time he had the better team."

Since taking over as the Roland head coach in 1984, Lewis has compiled a record of 700-284. That's a winning percentage of better than 70 percent. Nine times he's taken teams to the state tournament in Oklahoma, which means they reached the final eight teams. Twice did the Rangers reach the state finals. Conference title and Sequoyah County tournament titles, well, those are too many to list.

"I always told my players every season, before it begins, I'm not going to judge on the wins and losses," Lewis said. "If we're talented enough, hopefully we'll win when we should."

Roland is 20-3 this season and ranked No. 2 in the 3A state polls. The Rangers will again be among the favorites to make a run as a state championship.

Winning games looks to come easy for Lewis. Obviously that's not the case but to put in perspective how impressive his run has been, Lewis has never had the luxury of having a division-I basketball player on his roster.