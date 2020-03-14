Roland boys shocked by sudden postponement of state tournament

Rangers in disbelief due to uncertainty surrounding future of their season

ROLAND, Okla. — The Roland boys basketball team had just pulled into Oklahoma City gearing up to play in the opening round of the state tournament Thursday evening when they got the news that they had to immediately turn around and go back home.

The team says they feel in limbo since the only word from officials was the game was “postponed until further notice”.

This came after the positive test from Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert in OKC.

While Roland waits to hear if they'll still have a chance to play, they say there's only one way to describe their emotions:



“Disbelief and disappointment,” Roland coach Eddie Lewis exclaimed. “They were ready to go, and the team's been working really hard. I've been really proud of them. To tell them, we have to turn around and go home and wait and see. That's the biggest thing.”

The Rangers, like other schools around the state, now wait to see if there’s any possibility the game can still be played.