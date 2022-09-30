Razorbacks getting ready for the Tide with a red out

In 2012, Alabama was ranked #1 and Arkansas #21. This year Alabama is ranked #2 and Arkansas #20.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Tide is coming to town and excitement is high for the Razorback game. This game is red out, meaning all Hog fans are asked to wear their Razorback red to the game.

The last red out was 10 years ago against Alabama.

Both afternoon games had a similar matchup. In 2012, Alabama was ranked #1 and Arkansas #21. This year Alabama is ranked #2 and Arkansas #20.

Kevin Trainor with the University of Arkansas said this red out is meant not only to get the fans involved and excited but also to bring the Razorback community together as they call the hogs.

“We really need the home team advantage here at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium. That’s where fans can truly make a difference. When our fans come and are active, they make a huge difference,” said Trainor.

The game is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 and will be broadcasted here on Channel 5.

