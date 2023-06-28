Razorback Stadium to be lit up in remembrance of Ryan Mallett

Many friends, family, and former teammates are taking time to honor the life and legacy Mallett leaves behind.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to authorities, Ryan Mallet, a former Arkansas Razorback quarterback, drowned on a beach in Florida on June 27, 2023.

From Batesville, Mallett was ranked the #4 overall player in the U.S. by the time he graduated high school. He played for the Michigan Wolverines before transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks, and later played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.

According to the University of Arkansas Athletic Department, the Arkansas Razorbacks stadium, where Mallett played and practiced, will be lit up in honor of Mallett's personal and professional impact.

There will also be a memorial graphic on one of the stadium video monitors.

