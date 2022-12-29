Razorback Stadium | Here's your 2022 College Football Field of the Year

Razorback Stadium has received worldwide recognition after Frank Broyles Field was named as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Hogs' homefield has garnered recognition from worldwide professionals after it was named the 2022 College Football Field of the Year.

The honor, which is given out by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), named Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field as the top field in all of college football for this year.

The award, which is set to be presented to the university in January, is given by the SFMA who's comprised of 2,700 different members that manage fields around the world.

Alongside the worldwide recognition, the Razorbacks will be featured in SFMA's magazine in 2023.

School officials highlighted the challenges that were faced heading into the 2022 season-- with the school hosting a Garth Brooks concert last spring and a Top Golf event the week after, there were concerns that the field would need to be replaced initially.

Just in time for the 2022 football season, the field was able to be revitalized due to work from the school's turf team.

“To be recognized by your peers is certainly a tremendous honor and further demonstrates we have one of the best sports turf teams in the country. We are extremely proud of their efforts and are grateful to SFMA for highlighting their outstanding work,” said Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at U of A.

Just yesterday, the Hogs played away from their award-winning field, beating Kansas in triple overtime to win in the Liberty Bowl.