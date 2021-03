FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Junior Desi Sills announced on Facebook Wednesday morning he is leaving Arkansas and entering the transfer portal.

The Junior from Jonesboro averaged 7.5 PPG while his playing time fell significantly from his Sophomore season. Sills minutes fell to 20.7 MPG compared to 31.2 MPG last season, following the elevated play of Freshman Devo Davis.