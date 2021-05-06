Pulaski Academy head football coach Kevin Kelley leaving for college job in South Carolina

Kelley became of the most successful high school coaches in Arkansas history with 9 state titles during his time at Pulaski Academy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the most successful coaches in the history of Arkansas high school football is leaving.

Can confirm Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving the Bruins to be the head coach at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.



Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley has accepted to the head coaching position at Presbyterian College in South Carolina, according to an email sent to parents of the school confirmed to THV11

Kelley's run with the Bruins is unmatched, winning nine state titles since 2003, including six championships over the past eight years.