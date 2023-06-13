Pair of Har-Ber grads head to College World Series on historic run with Oral Roberts

Blaze Brothers and Mac McCroskey head to Omaha five years after making history with Wildcats.

TULSA, Okla. — in 2018 the Har-Ber Wildcats baseball team won the state championship for the first time in the school's history. The middle infield on that team was Blaze Brothers and Mac McCroskey.

Five years later the Oral Roberts baseball program heads to the College World Series for the first time in 45 years. The middle infield for the Golden Eagles? Brothers and McCroskey.

The two go back to when McCroskey moved to Northwest Arkansas when he was ten, "I think Blaze was one of the first people I met." said McCroskey.

"I would call it a brotherhood, we've known each other for almost twelve years." said Oral Roberts second baseman Blaze Brothers.

After winning the Super Regional against Oregon in Eugene, Oral Roberts became just the third, four seed to advance to Omaha.

"We're living together and going to the World Series together, it's pretty awesome." said McCroskey.

McCroskey had three RBIs in the decisive third game and also went 3 for 5 in the opener. Brothers went 2 for 4 on Saturday to help the Golden Eagles stave off elimination.

The middle infield combo didn't both head to Tulsa right after graduating from Har-Ber. Brothers played two seasons at Cowley Community College and another two at Northeastern State.

McCroskey also began his college career at Cowley before spending two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State.

"Ended up making a call to the school that Mac was already committed to and that's how we kept going and it was history from there." said Brothers.

The Tigers made a run to the NJCAA College World Series the first year that Brothers and McCroskey were on the team.

After two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma, McCroskey was the first of the two to transfer to Oral Roberts and led the recruiting effort to bring Brothers on board, "I think the day he entered the portal, coach Neil here at ORU was texting me that we have to get him here."

The two are among five players from Northwest Arkansas on the Golden Eagles roster. The team also features Reed Ronan from Bentonville, Andrew Roach from Springdale and Conner Floyd from Lifeway Christian.

"I knew they won a lot of games, so I was like man, I want to be a part of that." said Brothers.

Now, five years after winning that historic title at Har-Ber, Brothers and McCroskey hope to bring Oral Roberts its first ever national championship.

"We had that friendship about us, bottom of the ninth, two outs and then we win and go to the College World Series, scenarios we used to play out in our heads. Now it is actually happening." said Brothers.

The Golden Eagles are set to face off with TCU on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. on ESPN in the team's first game of the College World Series.

