OZ Mile Swim partners with Walmart for nationwide swimming event at Beaver Lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark — SWIM OZ and the Ozarks Outdoors Foundation will welcome swimmers from all experience levels across the United States on Sunday, September 25 at Beaver Lake.

The Walmart OZ Mile Swim is an open water race that offers participants and spectators a full weekend in Northwest Arkansas with festivities centered around swimming.

Participants traveling to Northwest Arkansas for the first time will experience more than 10 feet of visibility in clear waters at Beaver Lake.

Last year's swim event catered to 60 participants that ranged in experience from Division 1 swimmers and Ironman triathletes to recreational and high school swimmers. This year, the Walmart OZ Mile Swim will expand its reach and welcome over 300 participants from all over the United States.

“There are so many amazing things that this area offers athletes, and it is time to put us on the map for swimming events as well. The Walmart OZ Mile Swim offers all swimmers the opportunity to take part,” said Bonnie Adams, founder of SWIM OZ.

According to Adams, the race was created to showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks and place Northwest Arkansas on the map as a destination for open water swim competitions.

The open water race will consist of four distinct waves of competition with awards for first, second, and third male and female overall in each wave. There are also two team divisions, club teams for ages 17 and under, and club teams for ages 18 and over. Each winning team will leave with a traveling trophy and a permanent trophy. Teams must have at least 10 participants registered to be eligible.

Walmart OZ Mile Swim has partnered with the world's largest open water swim, The Midmar Mile in South Africa. This partnership allows the winning male and female from the Walmart OZ Mile Swim to participate in the Midmar Mile in February of 2023, which has over 15,000 swimmers in attendance each year.

Walmart OZ Mile Swim will donate 20% of registration fees to two philanthropic organizations: the USA Swimming Foundation, with a focus on learning to swim and providing opportunities for swimmers to further their careers, and Dare2tri, with a focus on para-athletes by providing opportunities for them to become triathletes.

Individuals interested in competing can register and learn more about the event here.

