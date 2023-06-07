National air rifle championship being held in Rogers

The Daisy National BB Gun Championship is happening July 6-9.

ROGERS, Ark. — The 56th Daisy National BB Gun Championship is being held in Rogers at the Embassy Suites' Rogers Convention Center. The championship started July 6 and will go on until July 9.

The 5-meter, 4-position match brings teams of youth ages 8-15 to shoot a Daisy Model 499B rifle, boasted by the company as the most accurate 5-meter BB gun in the world.

The event also includes fun for the young competitors, including costume contests and activities outside of shooting.

According to Daisy's press release, 15 states will be represented at this year's competition.

