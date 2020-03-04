Lake Ouachita State Park closes after three campers test positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson with the state park said the campers had "some level of contact with 12 of the park's 23 employees."

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lake Ouachita State Park is now closed after three people who went RV camping there in late March have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Parks officials said they learned about it late Thursday afternoon.

For that reason, all of those 23 employees went under self-quarantine Thursday night. The park said they are being pro-active and working with the Arkansas Department of Health to proceed in the safest manner possible.

As long as the park stays closed, rangers from two other parks will be on patrol.