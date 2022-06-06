Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is back!

It's that time of year again where everyone in Arkansas can fish for free for one weekend only!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!

From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp.

Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual tradition is sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It helps to give people the opportunity to fish in the Natural State.

While Arkansas has one of the cheaper fishing licenses in America at $10.50 a year, the weekend serves as a way for people to get outdoors and have fun.

The license fee has not been increased since 1984.

“Recruiting new anglers isn’t just about getting the kids interested, but starting new family adventures,” JJ Gladden, AGFC assistant education chief, said. “I’ve personally worked at these derbies for years, and while it’s always a great time for the kids, we sometimes saw the kids wanting their parents or older siblings to join in the fun. Now they can.”