Drawdown planned for Lake Jack Nolen in Greenwood after Labor Day

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) plans to lower the water level of Lake Jack Nolen in Greenwood.

The drawdown scheduled for after Labor Day will lower the lake’s water level by three to five feet and should last until mid-winter. Drawdowns are an important fishery management tool, according to the AGFC.

Drawdowns cause baitfish to congregate, allowing sportfish to feed on them. As a result, growth rates increase for sportfish such as bass and crappie.

Drawdowns also allow landowners to complete AGFC approved land-use projects around the lakeshore. The AGFC says landowners with lots adjacent to AGFC property must have an approved permit application before beginning construction of any new structures on AGFC property.

During the drawdown, no vehicles or heavy machinery are allowed on the lake bottom.

According to AGFC, drawdowns will be conducted at Lake Jack Nolen on a five-year rotation, with the next drawdown scheduled for 2026.