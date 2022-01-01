First Day Hikes offer a healthy start to 2022 in Northwest Arkansas

Each year on Jan. 1, state parks across the nation offer guided tours of some of the most beautiful sceneries for everyone to enjoy.

Are you looking to start 2022 on an active foot? Need to burn off some of those holiday calories? Then Northwest Arkansas is the place to be for First Day Hikes.

According to America's State Parks, in 2020, 85,000 people started New Year's Day on a trail, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the guided hikes.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of hiking options in Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley. So if you're looking to kick off the new year the healthy way, start with a hike - just remember to bring a jacket.

Here's a list of the guided tour options happening in Northwest Arkansas (via Arkansas State Parks)

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Pigeon Roost Trail Hike (Hobbs State Park), Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ozark Plateau Trail HIke (Hobbs State Park), Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. & again at 2 p.m - 2:45 p.m.

Historic Van Winkle Trail Hike (Hobbs State Park), Jan. 2 from 12:30 p.m - 1:30 p.m.

Shaddox Hollow Trail Hike (Hobbs State Park), Jan. 2 from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

