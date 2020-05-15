Bear found in tree at apartment complex in Cabot, according to AGFC

A bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.

CABOT, Ark. — According to Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a bear was found in a tree at an apartment complex in Cabot.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a bear was spotted about 20-25 feet up in a tree at the apartment complex.

The AGFC is on-scene to dart and relocate the bear.

Bear found in tree at Cabot apartment complex 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8