Arkansas Game and Fish stocks lakes and ponds with trout

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is stocking state ponds and lakes with trout for urban anglers.

JJ Gladden, the assistant chief in education for AGFC explained that the weather is perfect for trout fishing across the state.

"We want to make things as easy as possible. That's why we bring the trout in town," said Gladden. "From November through February, it's cold enough and some of our city pond locations, where we can actually take advantage of that cooler weather and stock trout in our higher population areas."

Although not native to Arkansas, trout are often found in areas below U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs like the White River.

"Unlike black bass and catfish that like it a little bit warmer, trout actually thrive in mountain streams and areas like that," said Gladden.

For Arkansas Game and Fish's proclaimed "Troutsgiving," many of the trout come from hatcheries here in the state.

"Mammoth spring is a giant spring that comes right out of the ground. It's really cold, cool water. And it supports all the trout stockings that Game and Fish does in the state," said Gladden.

"Now we partner with the federal hatcheries at Norfolk and at Greers Ferry, they're using those below the dam to have corps reservoir opportunities to produce fish. So, we kind of partner with them to make sure that we can get enough fish year round for those trout streams that we have in the state and then for the special seasonal stockings that we do in the wintertime."

Arkansas Game and Fish have stocked nearly 40 ponds and lakes across the state. AGFC has an interactive map for anglers to find stocked ponds and lakes near them.

"If you're in a good trout water, you're gonna have pretty steady action, especially at these family community fishing locations. And they're just, they're going to get that hook, and they're going to be doing all they can to get off of there. So it's a really fun, fast-action fishery," said Gladden.

For the 2022 Arkansas Trout Fishing Guidebook, you can follow this link. In it will include, all rules and regulations required to fish trout, fishing areas, and even some pointers for anglers.

Gladden said that during the pandemic, educators assisted in creating a virtual nature center that includes videos for trout fishing, cleaning and cooking. You can find that link here.

