Arkansas State Parks celebrate 100 years with special events

In 1923, after a law was passed and land was donated, Arkansas State Parks was born.

ARKANSAS, USA — While Arkansas first became a state in 1836, the state park system wasn't officially established until 1923, after a law was passed and land was donated to the cause.

The State Parks of Arkansas first began as an idea in 1907, the organization's website states, after a lumber company was impressed with the beauty of Arkansas and suggested it join the National Park System.

After 100 years, Arkansas State Parks is celebrating with special events and activities throughout the year! From guided hikes and educational exhibits to sunset lake cruises, there are events for anyone willing to learn more about the Natural State.

"National Parks Director Stephen Mather agreed the property was striking and challenged Dr. T. W. Hardison to establish a state park system—an idea Hardison enthusiastically embraced. With land donations and Legislative support, Act 276 of 1923 was passed and Arkansas State Parks was born," the state park website says.

