Applications to hunt alligators in Arkansas now open

Beginning June 15, the first step to possibly getting a permit for hunting alligator on both private and public land in Arkansas became available.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish (AGFC) announced that beginning June 15, the first step to possibly getting a permit for hunting alligators on both private and public land in the state became available.

Public land permits

The 2022 permit application to hunt alligators on public land became available on June 15, with a deadline to submit it on June 30 before midnight.

On July 7, those who applied and are drawn to receive a public land permit will be notified via their email.

Requirements to be approved for a public land permit:

Must be an Arkansas resident with a Resident Sportsman Hunting License or holder of a Lifetime Sportsman's Permit

A $5 nonrefundable application fee is required

Applicants must be 16 or older in order to apply or participate in the hunt (including assistants)

Applicants with 18 or more violation points are ineligible

Private land permits

In order to hunt alligators on private land, the permits will be sold through the online license and permitting website, also beginning on June 15. The permit will be added to the hunter's license.

The application fee for a private permit is $5 and applicants must be 16 years or older to apply or participate in the hunt.

According to the AGFC website, private alligator hunting land is located across southern and central Arkansas in three separate zones.

