Greg Junior became the first OBU Tiger to be selected in the NFL Draft after he was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 197th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas native has been taken off the boards at the 2022 NFL Draft, and he even made history doing so.

Crossett, Arkansas native Gregory Junior was selected 197th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 6th round with the 19th pick.

According to the school's website, Junior is the first player to ever be drafted out of Ouachita Baptist University (OBU).

"This has always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL, not just for me, but for my family, my hometown, and my school, Ouachita Baptist," Junior said after learning of his selection. "It's a blessing to represent Ouachita… Hopefully there will be many more to come."

Junior had a prospect grade of 5.81 and became just the second Division II player that was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft at the time of the pick.

Junior joins fellow Arkansas natives, Treylon Burks of Warren and Montaric Brown of Ashdown as selections in the draft. Additionally former Razorback and Illinois native John Ridgeway was also selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th pick.

Junior is now teaming up with Montaric Brown, a former Razorback, who was selected 222nd overall by the Jaguars.

While Junior is first ever Tiger to officially be drafted, he joins a list of seven other players that have represented OBU in the NFL:

Bill Lafitte (Brooklyn Tigers, 1944)

Chuck Taylor (Brooklyn Tigers, 1944)

Carl Allen (Brooklyn Dodgers, 1948)

Ed Neal (Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, 1945-51)

Cliff Harris (Dallas Cowboys, 1970-79)

Julius Pruitt (Miami Dolphins, 2011)

Phillip Supernaw (four different teams, 2012-17)