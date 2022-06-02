How did the US do in women's moguls?

Heading into the 2022 Games, the last time an American woman made it on the podium for moguls was at the Sochi 2014 Olympics.

The United States has its second medal of the Beijing Olympics.

U.S. moguls skier Jaelin Kauf won silver in the women's moguls final with a score of 80.28.

Kauf, who was the fastest skier of the day, became the first American woman to make it on the podium for freestyle skiing moguls at the Olympics since 2014.

Fellow American Olivia Giaccio also made it into the medal round, but finished sixth. Americans Hannah Soar and Kai Owens finished seventh and tenth respectively.

Jakara Anthony of Australia earned the top spot on the medal stand, earning the first Olympic Winter Games gold medal for Australia since 2010.

Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom of the course sewed up the gold medal Sunday on the Secret Garden Olympic course. Her score of 83.09 edged Kauf, who had been poised to pick up the first gold medal for Team USA in China.

Anthony had finished fourth in the event at the 2018 Games.

Russian athlete Anastasiia Smirnova earned the bronze while defending champion Perrine Laffont of France finished fourth.

Kauf is the next generation of daredevils in her family. Her mother, Patti, won two titles on the World Pro Moguls Tour back in the day, and her dad, Scott, won five.

Before qualifying, Kauf opened a care package from home. In it, the gold necklace from mom with five diamonds to represent the Olympic rings. The middle contained a pearl. The accompanying note explained the significance of the pearl.

“Basically a pearl is made from grit and turned into something remarkable,” said Kauf, who also received a silver necklace with the Olympic rings from her mom in 2018.