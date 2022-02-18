Unlikely duo looks to grow curling in Northwest Arkansas

Mark Curtis grew up curling in Wisconsin. Dominic Maerki is a Swiss olympic medalist. Together, they share their love for the sport every Sunday in Springdale.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Growing up in the town of Portage, Wisconsin, curling is in Mark Curtis’ blood.

“It’s kind of like kids go fishing with their dad. I went curling with my dad," Curtis said.

Back in Switzerland, it was a similar story for Olympic bronze medalist Dominik Maerki.

“My grandfather actually started it, and when I was three, four, five years old, my mom dragged me to see my dad’s game, and that started when I was six years old," Maerki said.

So how did the sport bring these two curlers from different continents together?

Insert, the Northwest Arkansas Curling Club.

“Some retirees that lived in Bella Vista talked to some people at the Jones Center after they built the skating rink, and said we’ve got a bunch of people that want to curl," Curtis said.

And the rest is history. The club was started, and was a big reason Curtis retired to the region with his wife.

“I said as long as I can curl, I’ll retire to Northwest Arkansas," Curtis said.

As for Maerki, he followed his girlfriend, now wife, to the area, was looking for somewhere to curl, and shot Curtis a message.

“You’ve curled before?" Curtis recalled Maerki asking. "He said oh yeah, a little bit.”

Talk about an understatement.

Maerki competed at an elite international level, and went on to medal at the 2018 Olympics with the Swiss team.

“Coming home with a medal, that’s kind of the tip of the iceberg," Maerki said.

Now retired from competition, Maerki teams up with Curtis every Sunday to teach and grow the sport in Northwest Arkansas, with more interest right now because of the Beijing Olympics.

“They get the experience, they will understand how the sport of curling works. They will understand how the scoring and sweeping, what the sweeping does," Maerki said.

“And then we’ll talk about curling, and that’s kind of the main purpose of it. To spread the word to make people aware of the sport of curling.”

And for those who think the sport looks easy…

“It’s a very physical sport. If you look at the athletes in the Olympics, they spend thousands of hours in the gym…. A game usually goes two, two and a half hours, so you are staying on the ice, you go back and forth. You sweep. So you will be out of breath pretty soon," Maerki said.

Don’t be discouraged though. Curtis says newcomers learn pretty quickly.

“It’s something that you can pick up with a quick lesson or two, and you can start enjoying the game right from the get-go.”