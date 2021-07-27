Will Simone Biles compete in the Olympics all-around individual final?

Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, is trying to become the first woman to win back-to-back all-around titles in more than 50 years.

WASHINGTON — Following American Simone Biles' surprise withdrawal from the women's gymnastics teams final, one of the big questions that remained was whether the six-time Olympic medalist would compete in the individual all-around final on Thursday.

She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games. Whether she will get that opportunity remains to be seen.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault during the teams final. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. When she returned, she put on her warm-up suit and it was announced she would exit the team competition.

On Tuesday, USA Gymnastics said "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

However, when Biles was asked by reporters if she would still be competing in the all-around on Thursday, she said she was hoping to still compete then.

Biles finished first in the qualification round on Sunday. Teammate Suni Lee finished third and also qualified for the all-around.

