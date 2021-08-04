Rules of the Road: How to Pass a Cyclist on the Road

It's that time of year when Arkansas' beauty and trails bring out those who share a love of cycling.

with more than two hundred miles of bike trails in Northwest Arkansas alone. Bicyclists are out in full force.

There are also many bike lanes on some major roads and it's important for drivers and riders to safely co-exist.

This week the Good Roads Foundation and Phat Tire Bike Shop in Fort Smith tells us how a driver wanting to pass a cyclist on the road must allow at least three feet of distance.

"The more the merrier, you know, as long as they're not putting themselves, motorists at risk of head-on or something like that. Typically, we even try to help out because we can see ahead, so we're waving people on because we know there are no cars coming."