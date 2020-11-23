Ole Miss coach says Sam Pittman should be named SEC Coach of the Year

Lane Kiffin voiced his opinion on who he thinks this year's SEC Coach of the Year should be, choosing none other than Arkansas's Sam Pittman.

The 3-4 coach voiced his opinion on who he thinks this year's SEC Coach of the Year should be, choosing none other than Arkansas's Sam Pittman.

Coach Pittman's first year and few games played as Arkansas's head coach has shown a promising future for the Hogs.

After suffering through a 20-game SEC losing streak since 2017, Coach Pittman and the Razorbacks (3-5) have snagged a few wins this season, including a win over Kiffin's Rebels last month 33-21.