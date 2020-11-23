x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Sports

Ole Miss coach says Sam Pittman should be named SEC Coach of the Year

Lane Kiffin voiced his opinion on who he thinks this year's SEC Coach of the Year should be, choosing none other than Arkansas's Sam Pittman.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin said this year's SEC Coach of the Year choice is not even close. But, he's not rooting for himself.

The 3-4 coach voiced his opinion on who he thinks this year's SEC Coach of the Year should be, choosing none other than Arkansas's Sam Pittman.

Coach Pittman's first year and few games played as Arkansas's head coach has shown a promising future for the Hogs.

After suffering through a 20-game SEC losing streak since 2017, Coach Pittman and the Razorbacks (3-5) have snagged a few wins this season, including a win over Kiffin's Rebels last month 33-21.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron won SEC Coach of the Year in 2019 after the team's undefeated championship season. 

Related Articles