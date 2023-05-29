Old Fort Days Rodeo swings into action

Cowpokes from across the world are throwing their 10-gallon hats into the ring.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — "For 90 years cowpokes from across the nation have been coming out to Kay Rodgers Park for the Old Fort Days Rodeo to discover who the most rootin-tootin jingle-jangle this side of the Mississippi might be."

The historic event attracts riders of all kinds for payouts that promise to be "one of the largest prize purses in Arkansas."

Events are set for:

Saddle Bronc Riding

Bull Riding

Bareback Riding

Calf Roping

Barrel Racing

Team Roping

Steer Wrestling

May 30 (Tuesday)

$10 Family Night / Dodge Ram Rodeo Night

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event

Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances

Old Fort Days Stage Performances 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest

Kids Costume Contest 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry

Rodeo Grand Entry 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance

May 31 (Wednesday)

$10 Family Night / Wrangler Night

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event

Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances

Old Fort Days Stage Performances 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest

Kids Costume Contest 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry

Rodeo Grand Entry 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance

June 1 (Thursday)

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event

Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances

Old Fort Days Stage Performances 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest

Kids Costume Contest 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry

Rodeo Grand Entry 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance

June 2 (Friday)

Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event

Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances

Old Fort Days Stage Performances 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest

Kids Costume Contest 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry

Rodeo Grand Entry 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Performance

Everyone is encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

June 3 (Saturday)

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event

Muttin’ Bustin’ Qualifying Event 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Old Fort Days Stage Performances

Old Fort Days Stage Performances 6:45 PM | Kids Costume Contest

Kids Costume Contest 7 PM | Rodeo Grand Entry

Rodeo Grand Entry 7:30 PM | Old Fort Days Rodeo Final Performance

