Oklahoma vs. West Virginia football game canceled due to COVID

West Virginia University is pausing football activities for seven days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Big 12 football game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been canceled due to West Virginia shutting down its football operations for seven days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Even though the Sooners is not completing all of its conference games, they have secured their spot in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, December 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Check back for updates to this story.

