Oklahoma to unveil Baker Mayfield statue at Spring Game

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during its spring game April 18.

Coach Lincoln Riley says the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and now is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions.