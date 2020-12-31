x
Gators rattled: No. 8 Oklahoma routs Florida in Cotton Bowl

The Sooners finished 9-2, winning their last eight.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley stands surrounded by the team as he holds up the trophy following Oklahoma's 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Spencer Rattler accounted for four touchdowns and No. 8 Oklahoma beat 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl. 

The Sooners finished 9-2, winning their last eight.  

The last two were at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, where 11 days earlier they won their sixth consecutive Big 12 title.  

Rattler threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score. 

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown. 

Florida's Kyle Trask threw three interceptions in the first quarter, after the Heisman Trophy finalist had only five all season. 

 Florida finished 8-4. 

Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood was given the outstanding defensive player trophy. 

