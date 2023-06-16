NWA products lead Oral Roberts to comeback College World Series win

OMAHA, Neb. — On the back of Northwest Arkansas products, Mac McCroskey and Blaze Brothers, Oral Roberts took down TCU 6-5 in the opening game of the College World Series.
With the Golden Eagles trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning McCroskey hit a two run home run to give Oral Roberts their first lead of the afternoon.
TCU would rally and took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning. The Golden Eagles would cut the deficit to two runs with Brothers coming up to the plate.
Brothers would proceed to hit a three run home run to give Oral Roberts a 6-5 lead in the final frame.
The Har-ber grads combined to drive in five of the six Oral Roberts' runs on the afternoon.