NWA products lead Oral Roberts to comeback College World Series win

Blaze Brothers and Mac McCroskey drive in five of six runs in win over TCU.

OMAHA, Neb. — On the back of Northwest Arkansas products, Mac McCroskey and Blaze Brothers, Oral Roberts took down TCU 6-5 in the opening game of the College World Series.

With the Golden Eagles trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning McCroskey hit a two run home run to give Oral Roberts their first lead of the afternoon. 

TCU would rally and took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning. The Golden Eagles would cut the deficit to two runs with Brothers coming up to the plate.

Brothers would proceed to hit a three run home run to give Oral Roberts a 6-5 lead in the final frame. 

The Har-ber grads combined to drive in five of the six Oral Roberts' runs on the afternoon. 

