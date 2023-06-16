NWA products lead Oral Roberts to comeback College World Series win

Blaze Brothers and Mac McCroskey drive in five of six runs in win over TCU.

Example video title will go here for this video

OMAHA, Neb. — On the back of Northwest Arkansas products, Mac McCroskey and Blaze Brothers, Oral Roberts took down TCU 6-5 in the opening game of the College World Series.

With the Golden Eagles trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning McCroskey hit a two run home run to give Oral Roberts their first lead of the afternoon.

TCU would rally and took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning. The Golden Eagles would cut the deficit to two runs with Brothers coming up to the plate.

Brothers would proceed to hit a three run home run to give Oral Roberts a 6-5 lead in the final frame.

This is as cool as it gets. McCroskey and Brothers have driven in 5 of the 6 Oral Roberts runs.

pic.twitter.com/gsV0xfj9xr — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) June 16, 2023

The Har-ber grads combined to drive in five of the six Oral Roberts' runs on the afternoon.

Related Articles Pair of Har-Ber grads head to College World Series on historic run with Oral Roberts