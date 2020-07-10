Northwest Arkansas Naturals to face Kansas City Royals in 2021

This will be the first time the two clubs have played each other since 2008.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will face their parent club, the Kansas City Royals, in an exhibition game at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale next spring.

The game will mark the first time that the Royals have played at Arvest Ballpark, and the first time that they have played against a Northwest Arkansas team since the 2008 season, the Naturals inaugural year.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the Kansas City Royals at Arvest Ballpark in 2021," said Naturals Vice President & General Manager Justin Cole. "The Royals have been tremendous partners over the years, and we could not be more excited to welcome the Royals franchise to Springdale next year."

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have been an affiliate of the Royals since the team relocated from Wichita, Kansas in 2008.

“We have taken a lot of pride over the years to forge exceptionally strong relationships with our minor league affiliates and today we’re excited to announce that we will bring a Major League exhibition game to Springdale,” said Royals Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. “After the historically challenging year that 2020 brought us, especially on the minor league side, our visit to Northwest Arkansas will hopefully help in reinvigorating our fan base in the region and get baseball off on the right foot for 2021.”