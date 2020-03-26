Northside's Wolfenbarger, Williams sweep Gatorade player of the year honors

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The season didn't end the way either Northside basketball team would have liked but a player from both the Lady Bears and Grizzlies picked up a national honor.
Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jaylin Williams were named the girls and boys Gatorade player of the year in the state of Arkansas.
Wolfenbarger, a junior, averaged more than 18 points and added six rebounds per contest for the Lady Bears as she helped lead the team to the 7A semifinals and a 26-4 record.
Williams, a senior who is committed to play at Arkansas, averaged 18.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest while adding 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.
Northside girls coach Rickey Smith said that he was informed that Wolfenbarger is the first member of the Lady Bears program to win the award. Williams is the second Grizzlies player to win the honor as current Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe won the honor in 2017-18.