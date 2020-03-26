Northside's Wolfenbarger, Williams sweep Gatorade player of the year honors

Williams becomes school's second winner in past three years

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The season didn't end the way either Northside basketball team would have liked but a player from both the Lady Bears and Grizzlies picked up a national honor.

Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jaylin Williams were named the girls and boys Gatorade player of the year in the state of Arkansas.

Wolfenbarger, a junior, averaged more than 18 points and added six rebounds per contest for the Lady Bears as she helped lead the team to the 7A semifinals and a 26-4 record.

Williams, a senior who is committed to play at Arkansas, averaged 18.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per contest while adding 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game.