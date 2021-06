The four-star defensive lineman from Maumelle announced his decision via Twitter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sam Pittman tweeted out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that the "weekend was amazing" but added that "today might be even better". He was right.

About an hour later, Nico Davillier, the four-star defensive lineman out of Maumelle announced that he was committing to play football for the Razorbacks.

Davillier picked Arkansas over Nebraska, and Auburn, among others.