Nick Smith Jr. ruled ineligible to play for North Little Rock basketball team

Nick Smith, the 5-star Arkansas Razorback basketball commit, has been ruled ineligible to play for his senior season after transferring to North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Activities Association has reportedly ruled that Nick Smith Jr. is ineligible to play for the North Little Rock High basketball team during his senior season.

Smith, who is a 5-star commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks, recently transferred to the school district after his family moved closer to the school.

On Twitter, both Smith and his parents have been vocal about the ruling with Smith tweeting "everything gone come out to light" on Monday night.

Candace Smith, his mother, claimed that AAA found "no infractions" and "left this in the hands" of the Pulaski County Special School District and the North Little Rock School District.

The NLRSD in a press release said it doesn't comment on student matters but that it would "clarify misinformation."

According to the school district, AAA said it violated two rules and Smith was ruled ineligible to play and the boys' basketball program was given a one year warning.

NLRSD appealed that ruling on behalf of Smith, which was affirmed in a 6-1 ruling on October 14. The district said there is an AAA form that wasn't part of the appeals process that states an administrator to the best of their knowledge that a student wasn't recruited or changed schools for athletic reasons.